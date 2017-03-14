Iowa Representative Steve King Says Minorities Will Be 'Fighting Each Other' Before Outnumbering White Population

Iowa Representative Steve King made disturbing comments on a radio program Monday, which were first reported by CNN's KFile. The congressmen said that he predicted that "Hispanics and blacks will be fighting each other" before minorities outnumber America's white majority.

The statement came as a response to Univision's Jorge Ramos' comments on Fox News that America would no longer be majority white in 2044 — a prediction made by the Census in March 2015.

King is fresh off another controversy caused by his tweet which said "We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies," a statement meant to support far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders.

Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies. https://t.co/4nxLipafWO — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) March 12, 2017



