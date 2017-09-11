IN-FIGHTING IS IN

In First TV Interview, Steve Bannon Wages War Against Republicans

​In his first TV interview, Steve Bannon told 60 Minutes that it's an open secret in Washington that establishment Republicans such as Speaker Paul Ryan and Senator Mitch McConnell don't support President Trump's agenda. Going further, Bannon said members in the administration who don't agree with Trump should resign.

Bannon, formerly White House Chief Strategist, left the White House on August 18th, after Chief of Staff John Kelly began making steps to professionalize what had been a messy, controversy-filled West Wing.

Watch Bannon's full interview below:

 


