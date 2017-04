Getting hit by a pitch is probably the least cool way to get on base in Major League Baseball. You don't need to tell Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty twice. But what is kinda cool is getting beamed three times before returning back to home plate for the run.

Kinda.

Unbelievable. Stephen Piscotty gets hit 3 times from his at bat to scoring at home. Each elbow and his head. Looks okay. pic.twitter.com/uVRYbfomq4 — Belly Up Betting (@BellyUpBetting) April 5, 2017

[Belly Up Betting Via Reddit]





One more and he could get hit for the cycle.