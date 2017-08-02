Today's White House Press Briefing Was A Bit Of A Train Wreck

​During Wednesday's White House press briefing, senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, clashed with CNN's Jim Acosta over Trump's endorsement of the RAISE Act — a bill that would cut legal immigration in half by instituting a points system that prioritizes the admission of highly-skilled, highly-educated english speakers. Currently, the US admits most immigrants based on family connections.

The debate started when Acosta quoted the poem on the Statue of Liberty, asking whether the bill would lead to a fundamental reconceptualization of the American Immigrant. Miller countered Acosta with a "well actually," noting that the Statue of Liberty wasn't originally a symbol for immigrants, and that the poem was actually added later (which is true).

Miller then became increasingly aggravated, shouting at Acosta and picking apart his argument — saying that his assertion that the policy would favor Australian and English immigrants reveals his "cosmopolitan bias," going on to call him "ignorant and foolish".





The stunning exchange wasn't the only part of the press briefing that raised eyebrows. Earlier, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders struggled to explain Trump's claims this week that he received phone calls from Boy Scout leaders and the president of Mexico praising his speech at the Boy Scout Jamboree and noting decreased border crossings, respectively. Both calls have been disputed by those leaders.

.@SHSanders45 searches for words to clarify why Trump says he got calls from the leader of Boy Scouts and Mexico's president (he did not). pic.twitter.com/SZq6Dl5P1s — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 2, 2017







