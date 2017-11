If you were to ask an alien civilization to create a facsimile of "college bros doing college bro stuff," we have to imagine that it would look a whole lot like this mysterious clip (which may be from UMass-Amherst, a notable party school):

Look, I don't know anything about where this video came from or why any of the things that are happening in it are happening, but it is honestly one of the funniest things I've ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/4RU8KGwzab — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) November 15, 2017





We can't stop watching. It's perfect. Well done, alien civilization.





[Via Ryan Broderick]