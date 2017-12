Getting crossed up is never a good look. But if you can steal the ball on your way down to hit the deck? Well, that's not so bad. And if you can manage to hit a shot while lying on the floor in your extreme embarrassment? You might have just turned a fail into a highlight play.



This is taking "steal and score" to a whole new level. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/MbZmDAMpkG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 4, 2017

Thanks for the lemons, life. This girl just turned them into two points worth of lemonade.

[Via SportsCenter]