This Video Of A Polar Bear Starving To Death Is Hard To Watch

Because of the effects of climate change, it has become increasingly difficult for polar bears to access their food source. And it's likely that at the time this video was filmed, the polar bear only had a few hours to live.

"When scientists say bears are going extinct, I want people to realize what it looks like," says photographer Paul Nicklen pic.twitter.com/foBaqXqOQ4 — National Geographic (@NatGeo) December 9, 2017

[Via Twitter]​

