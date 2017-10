​If this movie is just Rey and Luke doing lightsaber practice on an island, we'll be more than okay with that:

A new poster also dropped with the trailer:



Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight. pic.twitter.com/A4UGpYqoeW — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017





December 15th can't come soon enough.