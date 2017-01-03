The Terrible Retranslated-From-Chinese Dub Of 'Revenge Of The Sith' Is Perfect

Dubbing bootlegged American films into Chinese happens all the time. Dubbing an American film in English that has been translated from a Chinese translation? That's not quite as common — why not just use the original English script?

But it was that odd combo that gave us Star Wars Episode III: The Backstroke of the West, which is probably the best way to enjoy the very bad Star Wars prequel and features such classic lines as "R2, do you is fucking?" and "Ratio Tile, the wish power are together with you."

Here are some of the best (worst) clips from the movie:

Part 1:





Part 2:





Part 3:





Part 4:





