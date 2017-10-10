THIS IS NUTTY

This Squirrel Trying To Bury An Acorn In A Dog's Haunches Has Been Extremely Misinformed

We don't know who told this squirrel that a dog's hind leg is a good place to hide treasures, but no amount of evidence to the contrary is going to change its mind.

 

Everything about this — the dog's blasé expression, the squirrel's frantic attempt to brush the dog's flesh over the nut, the fact that these two are apparently good enough pals to engage in such a psychodrama in the first place — is perfect.

Let this serve as a lesson for all of us: Instincts are usually good. But instincts can also sometimes lead us astray.​

