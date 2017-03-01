Spring Has Sprung Early, Here's A Map Showing By How Much

If you're in the eastern half of the US, you may have noticed that the sun has been shining, your nose might be itching and the cherry blossoms have been blooming a little ahead of schedule. It feels like spring is here, but could it really be?

Yes, it's true, according to the US Geological Survey, spring has sprung early this year — which can't be much of a surprise after 2016 proved to be the warmest year ever recorded.

While we’ve known for over a decade now that climate change is variably advancing the onset of spring across the United States, a new set of maps from the USGS-led USA National Phenology Network now demonstrates just how ahead of schedule spring is in your precise neck of the woods.

According to these daily-updating maps, spring has already come early in most of the south, and it is creeping north quickly. The map below illustrates how early spring is based on plant phenological data, such as specific blooming and leafing patterns.



