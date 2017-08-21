WE'RE READY

The Perfect GIF Is This Early 'Spongebob' Episode In Its Entirety

We love a good GIF. Everyone does. Thankfully the internet is full of great GIFs. But is there such thing as a perfect GIF?

"Reef Blower," a silent short from the square-panted sponge's earliest adventures might be it.

 


This amazing use of the Graphics Interchange Format comes to us via Shane on TwitterIf you're not all sponge'd out, you can also watch Shane's cut of the "Spongebob" pilot as a GIF, though it doesn't work as well because it relies a lot on snappy dialogue and a killer Tiny Tim song:

 


