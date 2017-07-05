Is 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Tom Holland's take on Peter Parker, first introduced in last year's "Captain America: Civil War," has a big red-and-blue suit to fill. While the Andrew Garfield-led reboot films weren't as warmly received, Tobey Maguire's take on Peter Parker still looms large. "Spider-Man: Homecoming," out July 7th, seeks to both distance itself from past franchises and draw itself further into the Marvel Cinematic Universe's web — are we getting a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, or a tired and generic superhero reboot? Here's what the reviews have to say:

'Civil War' Aside, This Is A Fresh Start For Spider-Man

Spider-Man: Homecoming leaves Peter’s origin story almost entirely out of the proceedings. Peter alludes vaguely to something in Aunt May’s past and mentions being bitten by a spider, but other than that, it is absent. And thank goodness, because we’ve already seen that story in two other franchises since the year 2002; declining to hash it out yet again is one of Homecoming’s smartest choices.



[Polygon]

Instead, it takes place a few months after the events of Civil War, in which Tony Stark recruited Spider-Man for a superhero melee and provided him with an upgraded spider-suit. Now Peter can’t get Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), his Stark-appointed handler, to return his calls, and his biggest sources of anxiety are his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), who doesn’t know that Peter’s main extracurricular activity is stopping minor street crimes, and his classmate Liz (Laura Harrier), on whom he has a major crush.



[Slate]

Peter chafes at the lack of contact from Tony and the boredom of finding small crimes to stop in Queens. And so when he discovers a group of men manufacturing high-tech weapons from stolen superhuman and alien technology, selling them to street-level criminals, he takes it upon himself to stop their operation.



[Polygon]

'Homecoming' Aims For A Satisfying Blend Of Teen Antics And Super Heroics

As light on its feet as its title character, Spider-Man: Homecoming is often more of a teen comedy in spandex (think: The Perks Of Being A Wall-Crawler) than a full-blown superhero extravaganza. That’s a relief—and not just because director Jon Watts shows more comfort with the awkward wisecracks than the busy, relatively generic CGI set pieces.



[The A.V. Club]

The movie is as high school as a John Hughes comedy – think The Breakfast Club or Ferris Bueller's Day Off – in which teens talk like teens instead of old-school Hollywood cynics aching to sound young. Six writers are credited with the script and I'm guessing it was a bloodbath, but what's onscreen pops with the jumpy, unpolished energy of adolescents on the march through puberty.



[Rolling Stone]

The notion of the film blending super heroics with high school melodrama is negated by the fact that Spidey faces no real consequences as Peter for his inability to balance the two roles. The kids and teachers at Peter's high school are so authentic and enjoyable that I think I would have rather seen a high school melodrama over the somewhat strained origin story that we got.



[Forbes]





Despite The Skyscraper Web-Swinging, Marvel Keeps This (Mostly) Grounded

In a city where the average citizen seems to accept Avengers as a fact of daily life as common as a rat on the subway or a Starbucks on the corner, Homecoming‘s Parker is still consistently, winningly wowed by his own capabilities; he can’t stop saying “Gross” or “Awesome” at the things that shoot out of his body (which, to be fair, is also just basic adolescence).



[Entertainment Weekly]

“Homecoming” does a great job of normalizing what it might be like to grow up in a world where superheroes are real, and where the MCU’s 9/11 is just a terrible thing that the current generation of high school kids were too young to remember.



[IndieWire]



Facing hapless mooks or the varsity squad grab-ass competition of an all-hero battle, Peter turns his fights into elaborate games. Faced with deliberate, cold, murderous malice, he’s speechless and helpless. Some levels of villainy are still too new for him to have formed a response, and Homecoming taps into a deep well of fear and anxiety around those moments.



[The Verge]

​



Tom Holland's Peter Parker Is A Spidey-Sensation

Tom Holland, the young English actor who stars in Jon Watts’ likable if sometimes unwieldy Spider-Man: Homecoming, is everything Peter Parker/Spider-Man ought to be: Charmingly awkward, light on his booted feet, and youthful-looking enough to pass for a high school student.



[TIME]

Holland, a dancer and acrobat who headlined on the London stage in Elton John's Billy Elliot: The Musical, moves with an athlete's natural grace. It's Holland who makes us care, not to mention that he did nearly 90 percent of the stunts. This is a star performance given by a born actor (check him out in The Impossible and The Lost City of Z). Spider-Man soars because Holland gives him wings.



[Rolling Stone]

Out of costume, Holland’s Parker blends attributes of the previous actors to play the role: He’s a soul-sick worrier, like Tobey Maguire’s, and a klutz who doesn’t know how hunky he is, like Andrew Garfield’s. Despite his Hollywood abs, Holland is scrappy, a squeaky motormouth whose words scrape against the back of his throat as they gush out. His rasp and stammer at times suggest a raw young Michael J. Fox, without the ironic detachment.



[The Village Voice]





The Ensemble Cast Could Carry More Story Than They Do

Marisa Tomei plays Peter’s guardian, Aunt May, and she shall forever henceforth be known as Hot Aunt May. Come on: You know it, I know it, the movie knows it — her effect on the men around her, of which she’s daffily, wonderfully unaware, is written right into the script. Tomei is a great comic presence, and the movie could use more of her. One of the best sequences is a montage, set to the English Beat’s gorgeous, wistful “Save It for Later,” in which Aunt May helps Peter suit up for the homecoming dance, getting his sport coat to fit right and showing him, with the aid of an instructional video, how to tie a Windsor knot.



[TIME]

Other good company includes Donald Glover, as a wrong-time, wrong-place criminal, and Martin Starr, who plays his teacher role with perfect deadpan timing.



[The New York Times]

But the MVP here is — or at least should have been — Disney Channel alum Zendaya, who plays Peter’s perfectly sardonic (and strictly platonic) decathlon teammate, Michelle, and makes each one of her 10 lines of dialogue feel like a major moment. The rising talent is even more egregiously wasted than the rest of the movie’s female characters (no mean feat), but she brims with enough potential to make Marvel’s next Spider-Man standalone into the most exciting title on their slate.



[IndieWire]





Michael Keaton's Birdie Baddie Has A Little More Going On Than Most Marvel Villains

Yet another embittered byproduct of Iron Man’s corporate empire (they could assemble a Sinister Six for vengeful victims of his globalism), middle-aged Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) starts hawking alien technology on the black market after Stark Industries puts his rubble-clearing construction company out of business.

[The A.V. Club]



His criminality, rage and perhaps his madness have been stoked by class resentment and Mr. Keaton, with his white-hot menace and narrowing eyes, makes him a memorably angry man, not a caricature. The Vulture becomes a narrative counterweight to Tony Stark’s self-satisfied billionaire. But the Vulture is also the biggest enemy facing Spider-Man, who — as this movie reminds you — is a working-class kid turned superhero.



[The New York Times]



Keaton is all earthy menace, a tough guy who believes he’s doing the right thing by seizing back a bit of the America that richer men have yoinked from him. Superhero fans once balked at the idea of Mr. Mom playing Batman. Now, in this most comic of comic-book movies, Keaton’s mere appearance can turn a scene dead serious.



[The Village Voice]





The Neighborhood Action Works Better Than The Bigger Cinematic Set Pieces

You know how some comics fans insist that they actually read sequential art or graphic novels? Spider-Man: Homecoming is comics, unapologetically, as close as blockbuster filmmaking gets to cartooning. Early scenes of the teen hero patrolling Queens edge toward sketch comedy. He gives street directions to the elderly; he performs acrobatic feats for fans on the sidewalk; he must chase goons through suburban backyards with no buildings to swing from, a witty homage to the classic Amazing Spider-Man 267, by Peter David and Bob McLeod.



[The Village Voice]

The movie isn’t visually distinctive over all, and while some of the better action scenes stick low to the ground, as when Spider-Man crashes through suburban backyards and plays bumper cars with trash cans, the airborne special-effects scenes are disappointingly lackluster, particularly in the age of ambitious, eye-stroking diversions like “Doctor Strange.” It’s hard to think of a single image in “Homecoming” that will transcend a first viewing the way that Peter and M.J.’s tender, topsy-turvy kiss did in Sam Raimi’s first “Spider-Man.”

[The New York Times]





TL;DR

“Homecoming” works by doing something that no Marvel (or DC) movie has done before, something that shows how this monolithic cinematic universe might hope to sustain itself once Thanos has been vanquished to the great space armchair in the sky and modern cinema’s biggest mega-franchise becomes desperate for new ways to feel fresh. “Homecoming” works by allowing itself to become an actual genre film, the first of its ilk to recognize that superhero movies might be more interesting if they were also something else.



[IndieWire]





Watch The Trailer



