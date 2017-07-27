Chill Newscaster Doesn't Flinch As Spider Lands On Her Arm During Live Shot

THAT SPIDER HAS A FUTURE ON CAMERA

Newscaster Shannon Murray shared a live shot with an odd guest: a rather large spider, which landed on her shoulder and crawled down her arm. Murray, the consummate professional, didn't blink:

​

Murray's secret? She didn't know it was a spider:

