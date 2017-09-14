Soccer Fan Fires Flare Halfway Across Field, Misses Ref By Inches

​Soccer fans in Russia are crazy, and not in a good way. The latest evidence: a Spartak Moscow fan somehow got a flare gun into the stadium for the club's Champions League match against Maribor on Wednesday, and fired it straight onto the pitch:

Spartak Moscow fans almost taking out ref Deniz Aytekin with a flare at Maribor pic.twitter.com/4afg8ZeIWa — James Dart (@James_Dart) September 13, 2017

As The Guardian notes, Spartak fans have a history of being terrible:

It is far from the first time that Spartak’s fans have overshadowed the team’s efforts. Spartak were fined a total £8,500 by the Russian football union after racist slogans were displayed on a banner and violence marred a league match against Arsenal Tula in April 2015.



[The Guardian]