Soccer Fan Fires Flare Halfway Across Field, Misses Ref By Inches

Soccer fans in Russia are crazy, and not in a good way. The latest evidence: a Spartak Moscow fan somehow got a flare gun into the stadium for the club's Champions League match against Maribor on Wednesday, and fired it straight onto the pitch:
As The Guardian notes, Spartak fans have a history of being terrible:
It is far from the first time that Spartak’s fans have overshadowed the team’s efforts. Spartak were fined a total £8,500 by the Russian football union after racist slogans were displayed on a banner and violence marred a league match against Arsenal Tula in April 2015.