Elon Musk Reveals New SpaceX Spacesuit On Instagram

​With SpaceX's first manned mission to the ISS months away, and the crew with nothing to wear, CEO Elon Musk teased what the crew will be wearing for the company's first privately-crewed spaceflight.

And it looks like, well, a spacesuit.

First picture of SpaceX spacesuit. More in days to follow. Worth noting that this actually works (not a mockup). Already tested to double vacuum pressure. Was incredibly hard to balance esthetics and function. Easy to do either separately. A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Aug 23, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

As you most likely read in the caption, this spacesuit has already been tested and reportedly works. Though we're going to go ahead and assume that this picture was not taken in space. Still, Musk laments that even his spacesuit fell victim to the eternal struggle between form and function.

It's hard to tell from the photo, but it looks slightly slimmer than rival Boeing's Starliner spacesuit. If you're interested in what actually goes into making a spacesuit, check out the Verge's first episode of Space Craft, where science reporter Loren Gush delves into the engineering behind the bulky things.

