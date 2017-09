​As SpaceX successfully lands reusable rocket after reusable rocket, it's worth remembering that success didn't come instantaneously for Elon Musk and co. Before they got all the kinks worked out, the boosters crashed — a lot.

Of course, when it does work like it usually does now, it's something to behold:

Close-up of rocket stage separation, fast flip, boostback burn in a ring of fire and then landing burn A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on May 1, 2017 at 6:53am PDT









[Via The Next Web]