'ANYWHERE ON EARTH IN UNDER AN HOUR'

Here's Elon Musk's Radical Proposal For A City-To-City Rocket System

​At an event on Thursday, Elon Musk scaled back his ambitions for a Mars mission (he wants to go to the Moon, for now at least). But he also proposed a radical step forward here on Earth — a city-to-city transportation system using SpaceX's forthcoming BFR (Big Fucking Rocket):

 

The system would cut down travel times in a way the Concord couldn't even touch ("anywhere on Earth in under an hour," according to Musk), but — as with Musk's ambitious underground superhighway — this is going to be extremely difficult to pull off. Not to mention, getting people to willingly ride in rockets day-to-day is going to be quite a feat. 

That said, flying anywhere in under an hour would be really nice, so we're pulling for him. 


[Via The Verge]

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WHAT WE LEARNED THIS WEEK

0 diggs digg.com
​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: A conversation about assholes, the pinnacle of video game controller design and the end of software as we know it.
EXTENSIONS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Trick Gets You Prime-Sized Savings Without Paying $99/yr

1 digg wikibuy.com
Wikibuy is a Chrome extension that automatically finds the lowest price, best coupon, or cash back offer for whatever you’re shopping for — on Amazon and a ton of other major sites. It’s a free tool, so there’s literally no reason not to get it.

The Best Long Reads