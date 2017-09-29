Here's Elon Musk's Radical Proposal For A City-To-City Rocket System

​At an event on Thursday, Elon Musk scaled back his ambitions for a Mars mission (he wants to go to the Moon, for now at least). But he also proposed a radical step forward here on Earth — a city-to-city transportation system using SpaceX's forthcoming BFR (Big Fucking Rocket):

The system would cut down travel times in a way the Concord couldn't even touch ("anywhere on Earth in under an hour," according to Musk), but — as with Musk's ambitious underground superhighway — this is going to be extremely difficult to pull off. Not to mention, getting people to willingly ride in rockets day-to-day is going to be quite a feat.

That said, flying anywhere in under an hour would be really nice, so we're pulling for him.





