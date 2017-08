​There's a good chance you've seen a still image of the International Space Station's transit across the Sun during the solar eclipse, like this one:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/ad96372d4ddf4dec915abc87c7bfb0a3_2cf373482f4543a9a29d6c063fd3711c_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





But Destin Sandlin of SmarterEveryDay one-upped everyone else and shot video of the transit, and it's quite something (we've started the video right before the actual transit is shown, but the whole video is worth a watch if you've got the time):

[SmarterEveryDay]