Josh Short woke up at 3 am on Friday morning to head to a mall in Mishawaka, Indiana to report on the Black Friday crowds. But when he arrived, he did not find those crowds and he was not pleased about it:

Josh how do you really feel about #BlackFriday?



Sorry @AlexWilcoxTV lol pic.twitter.com/WWEu4ym50A — Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortWNDU) November 24, 2017





Short tweeted on Saturday that no, he was not fired for his honest reporting.





[Via Joshua Short]