What We Know About The Mysterious 'Sonic Attacks' On American Diplomats In Cuba

This week, the Associated Press reported new details about a series of sonic attacks on American and Canadian diplomats and their families in Havana, Cuba​ starting in late 2016. The attacks involved either strange, unpleasant noises or inaudible vibrations that induced symptoms including mild traumatic brain injury, hearing loss, headaches, nausea and cognitive disruption. The State Department has yet to determine the source of the attacks. Here's what we know about this diplomatic and medical mystery.

On August 9, State Department spokesperson Heather Neuert acknowledged to reporters during a press briefing that "some U.S. Government personnel who were working at our embassy in Havana, Cuba on official duties... reported some incidents which have caused a variety of physical symptoms." Neuert also said that the US had responded by expelling two Cuban diplomats from the US on May 23.

After Neuert's press conference, CBS News reported that the "incidents" appeared to have been caused by some kind of sonic device that caused painful physical symptoms.

A source familiar with the incidents said Thursday that U.S. officials are looking into whether the incidents were caused by a possible type of acoustics device that was in or outside homes of embassy workers provided by the Cuban government. State Department employees suffered loss of hearing, constant painful headaches, sleeplessness, exhaustion and other symptoms. The source says as many as 8 or 9 USG employees had their assignments cut short, but some affected by the incidents still remain on the island who were "encouraged not to leave." Dozens of embassy employees reported the incidents that began in late 2016.

[CBS News]

At the same time, CNN reported that Cuba claimed to have no knowledge of the attacks and that the US was looking into the possibility that another country was behind the attacks. (The AP's reporting named the prime suspect as Russia.)

A US government official told CNN that the who, where and when point to "an attack" — the US is investigating whether a third country was involved as "payback" for actions the US has taken elsewhere and to "drive a wedge between the US and Cuba." ...



A statement from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday categorically denied any Cuban involvement in the mistreatment of US diplomats in Cuba ...



[CNN]

Canadian Officials Then Said That Their Diplomats Were Also Affected

In the following days, it emerged that at least one Canadian diplomat was also affected by the attack.

Global Affairs Canada spokeswoman Brianne Maxwell said Canadian officials "are aware of unusual symptoms affecting Canadian and US diplomatic personnel and their families in Havana. The government is actively working — including with US and Cuban authorities — to ascertain the cause."

[Associated Press]





In the home of one top Canadian official, everyone in the residence including Cuban employees were taken to CIMEQ hospital where top government leaders are treated—for examination by an ENT specialist. The Cuban employees were then sent home for the day and Canadian security was brought in for a thorough sweep of the house.



[CBS News]





As Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tersely acknowledged "health attacks" and said that his department had "not been able to determine who's to blame," The New York Times reported that the University of Miami hospital was investigating the cause of the attacks.

The University of Miami received a nervous call from the Trump administration: American diplomats in Havana were getting sick with headaches, dizziness and hearing loss. Washington needed answers.

At least six patients were flown from Cuba to the university’s hospital this year to determine the cause of a medical mystery that was dogging several people who worked at the American Embassy in Havana. The illnesses appeared to be caused by some kind of sonic wave machine, and the symptoms worsened with prolonged exposure, said a person who was briefed on the situation but was not authorized to comment.

[The New York Times]

The Number Of Victims Continued To Rise As A Mysterious List Of Symptoms Emerged

On August 20, CNN reported that the number of Americans affected by the attacks was higher than 10 and that some of the affected individuals were suffering long-term health effects.

More than 10 US diplomats and family members received treatment after the months of harassing attacks, which began in mid-November 2016 and stopped this spring, said the US officials, who did not want to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the attacks and ongoing investigation.

Two US diplomats who were treated in the United States suffered long-term injuries including hearing loss as a result of the attacks and were unable to return to Cuba, three US government sources told CNN.



[CNN]





The CNN report also said that five Canadians had been affected as recently as in June and described the nature of the attacks in more detail.

In some of the attacks a sophisticated sonic weapon that operated outside the range of audible sound was deployed either inside or outside the residences of US diplomats living in Havana, according to three US officials.



The weapon caused immediate physical sensations including nausea, headaches and hearing loss.



Other attacks made a deafeningly loud sound similar to the buzzing created by insects or metal scraping across a floor, but the source of the sound could not be identified, the two US officials said.

[CNN]





A couple of days later, CBS News reported that some of the victims of the attack had suffered concussions and nerve damage.

According to medical records reviewed exclusively by CBS News, a U.S. doctor who evaluated American and Canadian diplomats working in Havana diagnosed them with conditions as serious as mild traumatic brain injury, and with likely damage to the central nervous system.



[CBS News]

Earlier This Month, The State Department Acknowledged A New Attack Occurring In August

In late August, State Department officials said that 16 Americans were injured in the attacks. In early September, the State Department upped the number of victims yet again to 19, and said that a new attack had occurred in August.

Nineteen Americans are suffering from a range of symptoms, including mild traumatic brain injury and hearing loss, related to mysterious "sonic harassment" attacks in Cuba — with a new incident reported just last month.

Previously, U.S. officials said the incidents started in December 2016 and ended this past spring. But State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert revealed Friday that a new incident occurred in August and is now part of the ongoing investigation.

[ABC News]





At the same time, the American Foreign Service Association, a union representing diplomats, released a statement urging the State Department to do more to prevent future attacks and also described the victims' symptoms in more details.

"AFSA strongly encourages the Department of State and the U.S. Government to do everything possible to provide appropriate care for those affected, and to work to ensure that these incidents cease and are not repeated," the group said in a statement...



"Diagnoses include mild traumatic brain injury and permanent hearing loss, with such additional symptoms as loss of balance, severe headaches, cognitive disruption, and brain swelling," AFSA said.

[The Washington Post]

Strange Accounts Of The Attacks Continue To Emerge, But The State Department Is No Closer To Answers

Finally, this week the Associated Press gave the most detailed account yet of the strange experience of the victims affected by the attacks.

The blaring, grinding noise jolted the American diplomat from his bed in a Havana hotel. He moved just a few feet, and there was silence. He climbed back into bed. Inexplicably, the agonizing sound hit him again. It was as if he'd walked through some invisible wall cutting straight through his room.

Soon came the hearing loss, and the speech problems, symptoms both similar and altogether different from others among at least 21 U.S. victims in an astonishing international mystery still unfolding in Cuba... New details learned by The Associated Press indicate at least some of the incidents were confined to specific rooms or even parts of rooms with laser-like specificity, baffling U.S. officials who say the facts and the physics don't add up.

[Associated Press]





The possible mechanism by which these attacks took place remains very murky.

Joseph Pompei, a former MIT researcher and psychoacoustics expert, tells the AP that "somebody would have to submerge their head into a pool lined with very powerful ultrasound transducers" for sound to cause brain damage and concussions. And Dr. Toby Heys, Leader of the Future Technologies research center at Manchester Metropolitan University in the UK, told New Scientist last month that directing ultrasound into the ear cavity could theoretically cause permanent hearing damage but it would require precision targeting with a clear path.



[Gizmodo]