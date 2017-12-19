This Algorithm That Can Turn Videos Of Snowy Landscapes Into Summer Is Blowing Our Minds

​A team of Nvidia researchers recently presented an algorithm that trained itself to turn video clips of snowy roads in clips of those same roads... in the middle of summer. It's unnervingly convincing:





Of course, the algorithm isn't quite perfect — for instance, it struggles to render the house on the right here:

But still, if you just showed us the summer version and didn't tell us it was algorithmically-generated from a winter scene... we'd probably believe you. Which is really impressive.

You can read more about the algorithm at Motherboard.





[Ming-Yu Liu via Motherboard]