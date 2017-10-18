The Gender Composition Of 'SNL' Sketches Over Time, Charted

​As women in Hollywood come forward with accounts of being assaulted and harassed at work, here's a slightly less depressing reminder of how sexism functions in the entertainment industry. Programmer Colin Morris used data from snldb to graph the proportion of men and women in "Saturday Night Live" sketches over time (not counting the host):

Morris points out that women's underrepresentation in sketches is largely predicted by their underrepresentation in the cast. Women have never made up more than half of the "SNL" cast, and their representation has often hovered closer to 25%.

In fact, there have been a few periods where "SNL" produced more female-majority sketches than you'd predict based on the cast breakdown. Morris describes them as follows:

The data points to around 4 distinct eras of female excellence on SNL, where majority-female sketches are significantly overrepresented. Each lines up with a cohort of MVP female cast members who joined and left around the same time:

1. The early years (Gilda Radner, Jane Curtin, Laraine Newman)



2. The mid-to-late-90’s (Molly Shannon, Cheri Oteri, Ana Gasteyer)



3. The era of funny women from Chicago (Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch), plus Maya Rudolph, and later Kristen Wiig (whose tenure on the show almost comprises an era of its own).



4. The modern era (Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Vanessa Bayer, Aidy Bryant)

Indeed, the modern era has been a goldmine of female-dominated sketches. We're particularly fond of the music videos where the female cast members sing about deeply relatable issues, like going home to your parents' house for Thanksgiving:

Imagine how good the sketches would get if the SNL achieved gender parity in its cast!

