Why Indians Are Boycotting Snapchat

A banner for Snap Inc. hangs from the front of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in New York.

Outrage spread across social media in the past week over a remark that Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel may or may not have made about India in 2015. Here's what you need to know about the calls for Indian users to boycott Snapchat, and the lawsuit that claims that Spiegel once said he didn't want to expand into India because it was "poor."

This All Started When Former Employee Anthony Pompliano Sued Snap Inc. In January

Pompliano claims that the company misled investors and advertisers over user data.

Pompliano worked at Snap for three weeks in 2015 before being fired. He’s seeking a court order to bar Snap from misrepresenting the reasons for his firing when the company is called on by any of his prospective employers. He alleges Snap labels him as incompetent, when in his view Spiegel wanted him fired for internally raising concerns about the usage measurements.

[Los Angeles Times]

The crux of Pompliano's suit alleges that the company inflated some of its numbers, telling advertisers and investors it had surpassed the coveted milestone of 100 million daily active users in the summer of 2015, when in fact the real tally was closer to 95 million or less.



[Fortune]

Snap Initially Sought To Keep Pompliano's Lawsuit Private But Agreed To Unseal It Last Week

Snap Inc. says it has "nothing to hide" and vociferously denies the meat of Pompliano's complaint.

"Snap did not give investors misstated user metrics back in 2015, nor did Snap employees commit any of the panoply of alleged bad acts that little Pompliano's complaint," Snap's lawyers wrote on Tuesday. ...



Snap has said that Pompliano is a "disgruntled former employee" and that his claims are without merit. The company's lawyers argued on Tuesday that Snapchat falsely saying it had reached 100 DAUs was a "minor metrics deviation," and called Pompliano's litigation "just one big publicity stunt."



[Business Insider]

In The Unsealed Lawsuit, ​Pompliano Claims That Spiegel Called India And Spain "Poor Countries" In A 2015 Meeting

At a meeting to discuss Snapchat's user growth in 2015, Anthony Pompliano says he expressed concern that the app was not taking off overseas.

Pompliano, who had just been hired away from Facebook, contends that he presented methods to address the issue, but that Evan Spiegel, the company’s CEO, abruptly cut him off.

"This app is only for rich people," Spiegel said, according to Pompliano. "I don't want to expand into poor countries like India and Spain."

[Variety]

Spiegel's Reported Dismissal Of India As "Poor" Has Angered Many Indians On Social Media

Snapchat, which has about 4 million users in India, has called the allegations "ridiculous." "Obviously Snapchat is for everyone. It’s available worldwide to download for free," the company said.

But that denial failed to blunt the anger of many Indians on Twitter and Facebook, where the hashtags #BoycottSnapchat and #UninstallSnapchat were trending at the weekend.

The platform’s rating in the Apple store has also fallen to one star after poor reviews.

A similarly named Indian e-commerce company, Snapdeal, appeared to be caught in the crossfire, its founder having to post on Twitter on Sunday that it was a different company and had no association with Spiegel’s alleged remarks.



[Guardian]