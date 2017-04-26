COME ON, NATURE

There Is A Snake In This Picture, But Good Luck Finding It

Optical illusions are fun. Usually (who can forget the blurry ham or those non-cylindrical cylinders?). 

But this image, shared on Twitter by herpetologist @SssnakeySci, is not so fun, because hidden in it is a poisonous Copperhead snake. Good luck spotting it:

 


Stuck? So were we, but luckily our friend is here to help point out the hidden Copperhead — which is difficult to see even with big blue arrows pointing directly at it. 

 

So next time you take a nice walk in nature, watch where you're stepping. 

[SssnakeySci via Select All]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.