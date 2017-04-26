There Is A Snake In This Picture, But Good Luck Finding It

Optical illusions are fun. Usually (who can forget the blurry ham or those non-cylindrical cylinders?).



But this image, shared on Twitter by herpetologist @SssnakeySci, is not so fun, because hidden in it is a poisonous Copperhead snake. Good luck spotting it:

Received this from a fellow HERper this morning. No caption needed, the task was implied: "can you spot the snake?" 🐍 pic.twitter.com/oVkjOm8ufy — Helen🐍👩🏼‍🔬 (@SssnakeySci) April 23, 2017





Stuck? So were we, but luckily our friend is here to help point out the hidden Copperhead — which is difficult to see even with big blue arrows pointing directly at it.

If y'all haven't found it yet... Copperhead, aka Agkistrodon contortrix. Cute but venomous, so no touchy! ☺️🐍❤️ pic.twitter.com/pSVMIhFP0o — Helen🐍👩🏼‍🔬 (@SssnakeySci) April 24, 2017

So next time you take a nice walk in nature, watch where you're stepping.

