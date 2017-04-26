There Is A Snake In This Picture, But Good Luck Finding It

Optical illusions are fun. Usually (who can forget the blurry ham or those non-cylindrical cylinders?).
But this image, shared on Twitter by herpetologist @SssnakeySci, is not so fun, because hidden in it is a poisonous Copperhead snake. Good luck spotting it:
Stuck? So were we, but luckily our friend is here to help point out the hidden Copperhead — which is difficult to see even with big blue arrows pointing directly at it.
So next time you take a nice walk in nature, watch where you're stepping.
[SssnakeySci via Select All]