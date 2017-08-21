These Smart Notebooks Can Be Erased In The Microwave

The way that technological innovation can be applied to the little, formerly banal stuff in life is what sparks true joy in our dark little hearts. Take these Rocketbook Reusable Smart Notebooks, for example. They are reusable notebooks that you can use to doodle, diagram and write maniacally in before shooting off your thoughts into the cloud to whatever pre-configured program you desire. Zero paper waste! Technology rules! There are two models of these ingenious notebooks:

The Rocketbook Wave looks just like a classic notebook: its pages are acid-free and fine-grain, and include a dot grid pattern perfect for writing down words, developing drawings, creating flowcharts – anything, really. You get 80 pages to fill, and here's the kicker: when you're all done, you put the Wave in the microwave. Give it a zap along with a mug of water, and the pages clear: totally ready for reuse and re-fill.

Here's how it works: you write in the Wave just like you would in a usual notebook. And don't worry, this isn't some weird, sloppy whiteboard that bleeds ink everywhere and smudges off in two seconds.



Use any pen from the Pilot FriXion line, which comes in all sorts of colors and sizes, to write in the Wave's pages. Thanks to the the paper's special formulation, it feels just like your run of the mill, smooth writing experience.

Then using patent-pending image capture technology, the Rocketbook app captures and sends your notes to cloud services like Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive, Box, iCloud, Slack or your email address.



Don't worry about the page order: there's a unique QR code on each page that ensures everything stays in its proper place.



Worried about sending different pages to different locations? Rocketbooks thought of that too: there are seven unique symbols at the bottom of each page, so you can assign your notes in the order they're supposed to go to, to the place you want them to be.

Even better (yep, it gets better): there's a dark border that surrounds each page, helping the app find your page's content quickly, and in any environment. There's even image processing, that helps make your notes more crisp, vibrant and clear than they would on standard paper.

A green-friendly notebook that makes you look good? Sign us up. It takes just 15 seconds for the ink to dry, a few minutes to scan all your pages to your selected cloud service and that's all there is to it. I's ready to use again, for up to five microwaving sessions.

Want it? Get the Rocketbook Wave here.

The Rocketbook Everlast

There's also the Rocketbook Everlast, which works just like the Wave: the same writing experience, app usage and digital transfer of your notes either to the cloud or to your device. The only thing is, the Everlast doesn't require a microwave, meaning granola Jenny (shakes fist) doesn't get bragging rights that you still "indulge" in microwave radiation. Just give the Everlast a wipe with a damp cloth, and the ink will disappear. Do it as many times as you want—this baby includes limitless uses. That means you can use the Everlast forever — or, like Outkast says, foreva eva.

Get the Rocketbook Everlast here.





