We Should Stop Calling People 'Smart' And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Why the label of "smart" is dumb, David Letterman grew a beard and it's not easy to be the former world's heaviest man.

There are plenty of smart things to say about Rick Perlstein's examination of "smart" for The Baffler, but that's exactly what he wants you to think.

To make a smart story short, Perlstein argues that calling people "smart" is dumb. The notion that your ideas — no matter how crazy, or offensive or wrong — can be valid so long as you have a college diploma, is ruining our politics.

We see this manifest on both sides. Decades of "smart" men argued that deregulation of financial markets was a good idea. Look where that got us. The Democrats ran a presidential campaign on the idea that voters would make the "smart" choice. Look where that got us.

Instead, Perlstein urges, we must look at the world not between the smart and the dumb, but rather between the kind and the cruel. We've tried to play it smart for so long, maybe we should just go with out gut.

[The Baffler]

At one point in his life, Paul Mason was eating 20,000 calories a day. He weighed just shy of 1,000 pounds. Then he got gastric bypass surgery, and lost 700 of those pounds.

But Justin Heckert's profile of Mason for GQ isn't really concerned too much with the pounds. Mason might have lost the weight, but he still carries a great deal on his shoulders.

They say you can be happy at any weight, but Mason proves that you can be unhappy too.

[GQ]

With Stephen Colbert now firmly at the helm of the "Late Show" we were just about due for the Fawning Magazine Profile of David Letterman. And so, this week New York Magazine's David Marchese delivered.

Letterman now has an incredible beard. He talks about how he would roast Trump. He has trouble ordering cheeseburgers. He is afraid of DSW.

He seems like one of us.

[New York Magazine]

Here is an incredible thing: "Wipeout," the platonic ideal of a futuristic racing game, happened because creator Nick Burcombe was terrible at "Mario Kart" and loved techno music.

In conversation with Polygon's Richard Moss, Burcombe recalls that he was trying to win the 150cc championship in "Mario Kart" and would, without fail, screw up on the final lap because the tempo of the music would rise. So, he muted the game's audio and threw on his favorite tunes, at the time probably some incredible drum and bass. He then proceeded to crush his "Mario Kart" enemies.

The experience was so powerful that Burcombe decided to make a game just to capture that feeling. Which reminds us, when was the last time we had a far-future racer with a pounding soundtrack? Seems like we're overdue for one of those.

[Polygon]





Previously on What We Learned This Week

There Will Never Be A 'Half-Life 3', And Other Facts

Astronauts Can't Get Drunk

You Can Actually Pay People Too Much





For more Internet distillations like this, check out our back catalog of Digg Roundups. And for more stuff from Digg, check out our Originals archive.​