​Slip 'N Slides? Fun. BASE jumping? Cool. Slip 'N sliding into a BASE jump? A dangerous amount of fun:





There's some weird controversy around the video, as noted YouTuber devinsupertramp claims GoPro stole his footage from a video he made with Subaru — there's no question that the footage is the same, though we're guessing something is going on behind the scenes here. In any case, here's devinsupertramp's longer, more slo-mo-y version:







[Via Sploid]