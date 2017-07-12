Police Officer Appears To Assault A Skateboarder In San Francisco's Dolores Park

Tensions between a crowd of skateboarders and the authorities flared Tuesday night in San Francisco when police officers broke up impromptu skate contest in the city's Dolores Park.

You can read more about the incident from the San Francisco Chronicle, but we're here to talk about one specific incident — a police officer appearing to push him a skater off his board and into a patrol car.









Here it is from another angle.

A post shared by KTVU Channel 2 News (@ktvu2) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT





​Police brutality is an ongoing controversy around the US, and things like this won't help.