Is The History Channel's SEAL Team 6 Show 'Six' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Have To Say

​The History Channel, home to shows like Vikings (well-liked and now in its fourth season), Ancient Aliens (season 11 and counting) and Pawn Stars (don't ask) is bringing SEAL Team Six to television in an "authentic" — i.e. very, very fictionalized — fashion in Six.

So is Six, which stars Walton Goggins as an ex-SEAL Team Six member taken captive in Nigeria and premieres tonight at 10 pm ET, any good? Here's what the reviews have to say:

The Action — And There's A Lot Of It — Is Well Done

[A]ction is action — and this action is well staged — and it's reliably compelling to watch the good guys, with their night-vision goggles, special guns and ninja tread, going after the bad.

[Los Angeles Times]

Goggins Papers Over Some Of The Show's Problems

Goggins adds Rip to his résumé of men whose redemption we root for even if we suspect they've passed a tipping point into irredeemable. He's alive and compelling in every moment of a storyline that mines sexual assault for flimsy tension and turns its villains into caricatures of savagery that shouldn't be exempt from charges of bad writing just because the real-life organization is monstrous.

[The Hollywood Reporter]





Two episodes had already been shot and had to be scrapped after a recasting took place, putting Walton Goggins into the lead role. The change feels like it may have been to Six’s ultimate benefit, because what can otherwise feel like a rote tale of an elite military unit becomes something much more nuanced and compelling in Goggins’ hands.

[Collider]





But He Doesn't Get Much Help From The Supporting Cast Or The Writing

Even a subdued Goggins is a more vivid presence than most of the relative unknowns who make up the rest of the cast. To be fair, they haven’t been given much to work with in terms of rich characterizations. On the job, the SEAL Team members alternate between brotherly ball-busting back at the base and jargon-heavy “got your six” ops in the field. At home, each of the primary characters is granted a single defining domestic crisis.

[AV Club]





The show tries very hard to give us believable female characters in [the domestic] context, but I’m afraid the best Six can do is achieve a kind of high-class soap opera.

[Yahoo]





It Struggles To Truly Engage With The Difficult, Complex Issues It Touches On

Is the war on terror a religious battle? How much moral compromise is justifiable in war? “Six” engages these tricky topics only commando-style: It hits them quickly and evacuates, focusing instead mainly on action, sentimentality and the relentless message, already plentiful in the news, that this is a sick, scary world. After 15-plus years of war-on-terror stories, it’s just one more wearying engagement.

[New York Times]





But its treatment of the men at the center of the show is notable:

The drama’s signal achievement — and it’s not a small one — is that it depicts the day-to-day work of these men without being either hagiographic or overly harsh about what they do and why they do it... like the sturdy Cinemax action series “Strike Back,” which explored similar turf, it does engage in some considered critiques of how the military machine uses — and overuses — the skills of some of its best fighters without necessarily being willing to deal with the mental and physical consequences the men and their families endure as a result of all those deployments.

[Variety]





And It Veers Into Some Uncomfortable Territory

Every episode seems to ensure at least two sex scenes and plenty of bloody violence. This isn’t history, this is military porn and cheap terrorsploitation.

[Entertainment Weekly]





Wives, ex-wives, girlfriends, ex-girlfriends, foreigners, and even American minorities all keep the disturbing jingoistic narratives of ’80s action flicks alive, as “the other” surrounds our born-and-bred ‘Mericans — and each and every one pose a threat.

[IndieWire]





TL;DR

If you’re doing the math at home, add shocking violence to a side of soap opera and you’re left with “Six.” At the end of the night, that may not be enough for you.

[Boston Herald]





