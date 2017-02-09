This Week In 'Practical Items That'll Improve Your Life'

We all lead busy and interesting and cool lives, right? In the midst of all the book clubs, new Netflix shows, binge drinking, and attempts to navigate a single acceptable Tinder date, it's often easy to forget to take care of the most important person in our lives: Ourselves! Each week we try to provide you with a few items that you really should just stop making excuses and get for yourself. You won't regret it.

These are on here because I learned recently that pillows absorb all the shit from your head when you sleep on them night after night. They're just slowly sucking up all the oils and sweat and dirt and become a nice little nest for dust mites and bacteria. Washing your pillowcases is a start, but you really need to regularly gett new ones. These ones from Coop are designed to stay cool and have covers that are easily washable to protect the foam in the middle.

You spend a lot of time in bed. A third of your life blah, blah, blah. So why wouldn't you spend a little extra money to make it a better experience? This simple mattress topper will 1) extend the life of your current mattress by helping to protect it from changing shape and 2) make your bed comfortable as all hell.

USB flash drives are useful, but it's 2017 and you're probably using a phone or tablet for most of your browsing and photos at home. Why not have a flash drive that can connect to those? Treat it as portable extra storage for your phone (maybe keep all your movies on here???) or just as a way to move files between a phone and laptop as you go to work and come back. This beast is 64GB.





Okay, assuming you don't work in some fancy-ass office that requires you to wear suits and ties and stuff, get an extra pair of slippers for the office. Picture this: it's snowing and wet and rainy, and you slog through it all in your big rubber boots. But do you REALLY wanna wear those all day?? No, because they are uncomfortable and wet and cold. So just pop on your office slippers and have a very nice day at work. For that "working from home feeling" when you're not home.





Read Melissa Clark's full review over at the New York Times to get a better idea of the strengths and weaknesses of the Instant Pot, but just know up front it's a rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, and yogurt maker (?) combined into one awesome unit. Items that usually take 4-5 hours in the oven are reduced to 45 minutes. No need to constantly check pressure or temperature, just set it once and enjoy.

Cleaning out the drain is just about the nastiest thing you can do. But, if you've got this magic Tubshroom, you can pick it up and dump it out without having to touch the crap. Also, it'll prevent your drain from clogging and making all the nasty bits float in the bottom of the tub while you're showering.

Your office is full of hot dry air from a weird 1970s HVAC system (okay maybe just Digg), hotel rooms are full of who knows what, your house is a veritable mess of radiators, and that all wreaks havoc on your sinuses and nostrils and skin. Keep things right as rain with an on-the-go humidifier.

October through March is sweater weather, the comfiest time of the year. But if you're sweating through your sweaters all the time, that means you're washing them too. And thus, getting them all fuzzy and kinda shoddy looking. A sweater de-fuzzer keeps things sharp, clean, and not looking like you just came out of a dryer.

Okay that's it!! Go out and consume responsibly!! Compare and contrast these items with others on the market to see what's right for you and your wallet, but always remember to treat yourself well. Love you!!!

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.