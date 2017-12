The Pontiac Silverdome, the now defunct stadium outside Detroit​, was supposed to be demolished on Sunday morning. Except after the implosion charges went off, nothing happened. Literally nothing:

City officials don't seem overly perturbed:

However, the Silverdome was "built a little too well," officials say.

"We just have to wait and let gravity do its job," officials say. "It's going to collapse, we just don't know when."