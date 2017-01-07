STUNT TROUBLES

The Brilliant 'Special Effects' Used By Silent Movies

These days, you can do pretty much anything with CGI (sometimes it's good, sometimes it's... not). But back in the early days of movies, filmmakers had to be a lot more creative about they filmed stunts. This collection from silentmoviegifs explains how some impressive scenes from movies by the likes of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton were achieved — our personal favorite is the Chaplin rollerskating scene:

How some cool silent film effects were done
 



[silentmoviegifs Via Reddit]


More

Is Modern CGI Terrible Or Do We Only Notice Terrible CGI? 

A Supercut Of Very Bad CGI From The '90s

'Mad Max' Without Any Special Effects Is Still One Hell Of A Ride

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.