Celebrate Valentine's Day With The Sappiest Short Films On The Web

If you plan on celebrating Valentine's Day the way good ol' St. V himself intended — watching videos on the internet — then Digg has you covered. (Or if you'd rather just read something nice, check out our Long Reads channel.)
Here are all our favorite short films about getting together, falling in love, breaking up and everything messy that happens in between.1
The Worst First Date Ever
A 7-Minute Love Story Shot From A Bedroom Ceiling
'A Kiss, Deferred'
'The Walking Dead' Meets 'Lady And The Tramp'
A Boy Calls A Girl He Likes And Things Go Very Wrong
A Short Film On Loving Our Imperfect Partners
'Curmudgeons' Follows A Pair Of Potty-Mouthed Senior Citizens In Love
'Love Alexi' Is An Almost-Too-Real Short About Breaking Up
A Teen Escort's Story, As Told By Her Online Reviews
And No Matter Your Relationship Status, This Adorable Short About Chameleons Will Make Your Day Better
For more of the best stuff on the internet, check out our all our roundups here. And for more cool post from Digg (like this one) head over to our originals archive.