Celebrate Valentine's Day With The Sappiest Short Films On The Web

If you plan on celebrating Valentine's Day the way good ol' St. V himself intended — watching videos on the internet — then Digg has you covered. (Or if you'd rather just read something nice, check out our Long Reads channel.)

Here are all our favorite short films about getting together, falling in love, breaking up and everything messy that happens in between.1

The Worst First Date Ever

 Ariel Gardner


A 7-Minute Love Story Shot From A Bedroom Ceiling

 Jack Tew


'A Kiss, Deferred'

 New York Times


'The Walking Dead' Meets 'Lady And The Tramp'

 Adam & Joe Horton


A Boy Calls A Girl He Likes And Things Go Very Wrong

The Board from B Negative on Vimeo.

 B Negative


A Short Film On Loving Our Imperfect Partners

 The School of Life


'Curmudgeons' Follows A Pair Of Potty-Mouthed Senior Citizens In Love

 Jersey 2nd Avenue


'Love Alexi' Is An Almost-Too-Real Short About Breaking Up

 alexi wasser


A Teen Escort's Story, As Told By Her Online Reviews

 NOWNESS


And No Matter Your Relationship Status, This Adorable Short About Chameleons Will Make Your Day Better

 Invisible Film


1 Naturally, some of these are a little NSFW, so uh, watch out for that.

Joey Cosco is an Associate Social Media and Video Editor at Digg.