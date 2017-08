The ocean is vast and powerful, but we've built vessels capable of staying afloat in extreme conditions. Nevertheless, watching a vessel being pushed to the limit, like this container ship, is a bit scary:

The video, as crazy as it is, kind of undersells how extreme the tilt is. So we re-aligned a still along the horizon line and, uh, whoa:



<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/1eee99bbf96f47deacfd0573fc5f95b2_c097771d5a3946cd8f3818d2ac8a27fa_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

And somehow those containers stayed put.