Shia LaBeouf Pushes Pro-Hitler Troll, Gets Arrested On His Art Project Livestream

​Shia LaBeouf's latest project is an anti-Trump livestream, "He Will Not Divide Us." Days after LaBeouf angrily shouted down a guy who slipped a white supremacist slogan into the livestream, his project once more became the target of trolls. 

This time, a man sidled up to LaBeouf and said "Hitler did nothing wrong." A brief physical altercation followed:

Police said LaBeouf pulled the scarf of an unidentified 25-year-old man outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, scratching his face in the process. They said he also pushed the man, who refused medical attention.

Later, the art project's livestream showed NYPD officers arresting LaBeouf:

 


