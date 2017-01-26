Shia LaBeouf Pushes Pro-Hitler Troll, Gets Arrested On His Art Project Livestream

​Shia LaBeouf's latest project is an anti-Trump livestream, "He Will Not Divide Us." Days after LaBeouf angrily shouted down a guy who slipped a white supremacist slogan into the livestream, his project once more became the target of trolls.

This time, a man sidled up to LaBeouf and said "Hitler did nothing wrong." A brief physical altercation followed:

Police said LaBeouf pulled the scarf of an unidentified 25-year-old man outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, scratching his face in the process. They said he also pushed the man, who refused medical attention.

[USA Today]





Later, the art project's livestream showed NYPD officers arresting LaBeouf:

Shia LaBeouf just got arrested on livestream after an allegedly attacking Neo-Nazis #FreeShia. #HeWillNotDivideUs pic.twitter.com/uQ81TyyZQM — #HeWillNotDivideUs (@HWNDUS) January 26, 2017





[Via #HeWillNotDivideUs]