​Over the years, Shep Smith has been one of the few major Fox News anchors willing to buck the GOP, and he did so again on Monday, attacking the President for twisting the protests by Colin Kaepernick and others into and attack on the flag and making the issue "the red meat of all red meat" for his base:

Fox News' Shep Smith: Trump is turning around the NFL kneeling issue for his base, reframing it into something it's not. pic.twitter.com/ARhmDm95MC — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 26, 2017





[Via Yashar Ali]