LIGHTING UP THE DARKNESS

Clever Street Art Brings A Town's Shadows To Life

Next time you're in Redwood City, California make sure you take a second to look down. 

In 2016 the city commissioned artist Damon Belanger to create these quirky pieces meant to look like shadows of inantimate objects that suddenly sprang to life.

A post shared by Digg (@digg) on

 


There are 20 of them spread across the city, which Belanger did with a combination of chalk and paint. Here are some of our favorites:

 Damon Belanger


 Damon Belanger


 Damon Belanger


Damon Belanger 


And here's the master at work:

 Beth Mostovoy


The project was finished in the spring of 2016, but according to Belanger's Instagram (which you should definitely follow) he's still personally doing touchups.

#shadowart touch ups. #redwoodcityshadowart #publicart #visitredwoodcity #redwoodcity #visitrwc

A post shared by Damon Belanger (@dmn.belanger) on

 dmn.belanger


 dmn.belanger


[H/T Bored Panda]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
LUGGAGE WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Sleek Carry On Is Genius

2 diggs geniuspack.com
This hardside carry on by Genius Pack literally makes packing hassle-free with its engineered interior organizational panel. It has designated compartments for all your clothes, a secluded laundry compartment, and 8 silent-gliding wheels, so you don’t have to wheel your luggage like the hulk. Also super light, only 6.8 lbs!