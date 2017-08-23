Clever Street Art Brings A Town's Shadows To Life

Next time you're in Redwood City, California make sure you take a second to look down.

In 2016 the city commissioned artist Damon Belanger to create these quirky pieces meant to look like shadows of inantimate objects that suddenly sprang to life.

There are 20 of them spread across the city, which Belanger did with a combination of chalk and paint. Here are some of our favorites:

And here's the master at work:

The project was finished in the spring of 2016, but according to Belanger's Instagram (which you should definitely follow) he's still personally doing touchups.

[H/T Bored Panda]