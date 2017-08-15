TV Anchors Can't Keep It Together While Discussing An Airport Sewage Leak

'CORN? HOW'D THAT GET ON MY BAG?'

Three anchors from Southern California's KTLA 5 were in tearful hysterics reading news that a "sewage spray" incident occurred in the Nashville airport.



ABC News reports that the source of this nightmare situation was a single toilet located in a women's bathroom close to the baggage handling area in the main terminal.

The sewage flowed through the bathroom floor, leaked into the bagging handling area and seeped into some bags that were checked in for Southwest’s early morning flights, according to the officials.



Lovely. Almost as lovely as the phrase "chunky moisture."



