Washington State Senator Tweets Picture Of Him Eating A Burrito Out Of A Diaper

​Golly, sometimes it all gets to be too much. Today, Trump got mad at the Washington Post because he made up fake magazine covers about himself? The tops of UPS trucks aren't brown. And now, just as the folks here on the East Coast are about to bid adieu to the work day, we get this: Washington State Senator Joe Fain proudly tweeting that he's eating his leaky breakfast burrito in a Sesame Street diaper:

My breakfast burrito is leaking and I don't have any napkins in the car. #dadhacks pic.twitter.com/T5aOcVgCnF — Joe Fain (@senatorfain) June 23, 2017

You know what folks? This is OK by us. Granted it's been a few years since anyone here on the Digg editorial staff has had contact with a diaper, but we're pretty sure as long as the foil maintains a barrier between the diaper and the burrito there should be no cross contamination.

In fact, Senator Fain's ingenuity has us thinking. What else could you use a diaper for? Drinks coozie? Nose bleeds? Ice pack sleeve? If you've got a handy use for a diap, go on and send your suggestions over to our Twitter account.