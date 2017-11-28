Here's What's Going On With The Senate's Tax Reform Bill

Today, the Senate Budget Committee voted to advance the Republicans' controversial tax reform bill, with all 12 Republicans on the committee supporting it. Now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other supporters of the bill will need to convince a handful of holdouts who have varied concerns about the bill. Senate Republicans can lose only two votes among their ranks if they want to pass the bill and send it to a conference committee to reconcile it with the tax bill that's already passed the House. Here's what's going on.

Some Republicans Think The Bill Doesn't Do Enough To Help Small-Business Owners

Two senators, Steve Daines (R-MT) and Ron Johnson (R-WI), have criticized the bill for being too favorable to large corporations while leaving small business owners behind.

The two senators are demanding that the companies — partnerships, limited-liability companies and sole proprietorships — are afforded the same tax treatment as large corporations, which would see their tax rate fall from 35 percent to 20 percent in the legislation. They propose paying for lower rates by eliminating the state and local tax deduction for businesses, as the Senate bill does for individuals.



[The Washington Post]

Others Are Concerned About Its Effect On The Federal Deficit

The bill is projected to increase the federal deficit by more than $1.4 trillion over the next 10 years. A number of Republicans — who have traditionally been the party of deficit hawks — are uncomfortable with that.

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) has said "we don't want to increase the debt and deficit as a result of tax cuts." Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) has worried that the bill could "set up additional deficit." And Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) has said that he doesn't want to "blow a hole in the budget" for tax cuts.



[Vox]

Still, Others Aren't Yet Sold On Repealing The Individual Health Insurance Mandate

The current Senate bill would repeal Obamacare's individual mandate to buy health insurance, which moderate Republicans Lisa Murkowski (R-AL) and Susan Collins (R-ME) have suggested they're uncomfortable with.

[Murkowski] has refused to take a definitive position, contorting herself to signal concerns about the 13 million fewer Americans who would have health insurance without the mandate while still leaving herself an opening to ultimately back the tax bill.

She told Roll Call she would consider voting for the bill if the Senate also passed a bipartisan Obamacare stabilization bill — then walked it back a few hours later. She clarified in a statement she supports a stabilization measure but "one should not assume this is a precondition for my support for the tax bill."

[Vox]

President Trump Visited The Senate Today To Try To Persuade Undecided Republicans

At a closed-door lunch, the president tried — and apparently succeeded — at assuaging Republicans who have expressed uncertainty about the bill.

Senator Susan Collins, the Republican of Maine who has not yet thrown her support behind the bill, said that she was feeling more optimistic about the bill after the meeting with the president.



"I believe that a lot of my concerns, it appears, are going to be addressed and that I'm going to be getting the opportunity to offer amendments on the senate floor," Ms. Collins said.



[The New York Times]

The Bill's Supporters Have Already Flipped Two Skeptics On The Budget Committee

Bob Corker (R-TN) and Ron Johnson (R-WI), both previously on the fence, voted to pass the bill through the Senate Budget Committee. Corker had fought to include a so-called "fiscal trigger" that would undo some of the tax cuts in the event of an economic slowdown to prevent the cuts from increasing the deficit too much.

CORKER says he is a YES in Budget Committee

"I was able to work out something that is fairly satisfying to me just a few minutes ago, and I plan to vote yes. It's a trigger to kick in additional revenues should we not hit the targets...." — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) November 28, 2017

Johnson, who had previously opposed the bill for being unfriendly to small business owners, told reporters he voted for it in committee because he wanted the "process to move forward."