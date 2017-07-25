Senate Votes To Debate Obamacare Repeal As Protesters Scream 'Kill The Bill, Don't Kill Us!'

In a dramatic scene Tuesday afternoon, the Senate narrowly voted (51-50) to begin the debate on repealing and replacing Obamacare. Before the vote even began, the chamber was filled with drama. Voting paused as protesters interrupted, chanting "kill the bill, don't kill us!"

Protesters chant “Kill the bill! Don’t kill us!” in the Senate gallery as Senate votes on motion to proceed on health care pic.twitter.com/G4AvutgyfA — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 25, 2017

All Democrats voted no. Two Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted against to motion.



Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and John McCain of Arizona were the last senators to vote. Johnson wandered around the floor talking to other senators before casting a yes vote. McCain dramatically entered late to the vote, after receiving brain surgery last week for a brain tumor. He voted amid cheers from both sides of the aisle to proceed with the debate.

Vice President Mike Pence was forced to cast the final vote to advance the bill to debate, after only 50 senators voted yes.

Protesters in wheelchairs also gathered at the Hart office building of the Senate. Many were escorted out by police.

Police escorting the first wave out pic.twitter.com/feAxq0VnAf — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) July 25, 2017

It was reported that Capitol Hill journalists were kept away from the Senate chamber, with police telling journalists that it was because of the protesters. Several journalists tweeted that police demanded that they delete video of the protests.

Capitol Police made me delete the video I recorded. https://t.co/NQH2fLFYiO — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) July 25, 2017







