Republican Senators Finally Release The Text Of Their Health Care Bill — Here's What To Know

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has finally released the text of the "Better Care Reconciliation Act Of 2017," the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, after weeks of secrecy. Here's what journalists and experts are saying about it.
The Individual Mandate And Continuous Coverage Requirement Are Dead
Insurance Plans Will No Longer Have To Cover Certain Essential Services
Funding For Opioid Addiction Treatment Programs Is Lower Than Moderate Republicans Had Hoped
It Will Be Much Harder To Get Coverage For Abortion And Reproductive Health Services
The bill not only "defunds Planned Parenthood" by refusing to allow Medicaid to reimburse Planned Parenthood for non-abortion services; it also refuses to allow subsidies to go to private health insurance plans that cover abortions.
Income-Based Caps On Premiums Will Now Be Higher And Depend On Age
Nancy Pelosi Says The Bill 'Inflicts Great Suffering'
Here's the full text of the bill — all 142 pages of it — if you're up for some dense reading:
Here's what was expected to be in the bill — we'll update this post with reaction and analysis as it comes in.
Huge Cuts To Medicaid
It will eventually end the generous federal funding for Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, which covered millions of lower-income Americans. It will institute a federal spending cap on Medicaid, limiting funding for the entitlement program for the first time.
An End To The Individual Mandate To Buy Insurance
The bill is expected to repeal the biggest parts of the Affordable Care Act, including the individual mandate and the employer mandate. It is also expected to defund Planned Parenthood for one year by kicking the women's health organization out of the Medicaid program. That provision could be dropped if Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needs votes from moderate Republicans who oppose it.
Tax Cuts For The Rich
It would also repeal virtually all the tax increases imposed by the Affordable Care Act to pay for itself, in effect handing a broad tax cut to the affluent, paid for by billions of dollars sliced from Medicaid, a health care program that serves one in five Americans, not only the poor but two-thirds of those in nursing homes.
Most senators did not see the text of the bill before its public release.