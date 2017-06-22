Republican Senators Finally Release The Text Of Their Health Care Bill — Here's What To Know

​Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has finally released the text of the "Better Care Reconciliation Act Of 2017," the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, after weeks of secrecy. Here's what journalists and experts are saying about it.

The Individual Mandate And Continuous Coverage Requirement Are Dead

Unless I’m missing it, there is no continuous coverage requirement in Senate bill and no individual mandate. — Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) June 22, 2017

Insurance Plans Will No Longer Have To Cover Certain Essential Services

Millions of families lose coverage. Those with insurance will get a lot less. Maternity, mental health, cancer treatments, not required.7 — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) June 22, 2017





Insurers won't cover expensive HIV & cancer meds if they are the only ones. Coverage will devolve. That's the point, not a side effect.8 — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) June 22, 2017

Funding For Opioid Addiction Treatment Programs Is Lower Than Moderate Republicans Had Hoped

I see only $2 billion for opioids in Senate health care bill. Right? — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) June 22, 2017

It Will Be Much Harder To Get Coverage For Abortion And Reproductive Health Services

The bill not only "defunds Planned Parenthood" by refusing to allow Medicaid to reimburse Planned Parenthood for non-abortion services; it also refuses to allow subsidies to go to private health insurance plans that cover abortions.

Defunding Planned Parenthood and restrictions on subsidies for insurance plans that provide abortions are still in the bill, despite reports pic.twitter.com/zTd318IxSk — Ema O'Connor (@o_ema) June 22, 2017





Planned Parenthood defunding language in the Senate's AHCA draft pic.twitter.com/9RRLgyAzYI — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 22, 2017

Income-Based Caps On Premiums Will Now Be Higher And Depend On Age

Affordability will now vary with age, with older people asked to front as much as 16.2% of their income for a high-deductible exchange plan. pic.twitter.com/JRTBClf4Ql — Nicholas Bagley (@nicholas_bagley) June 22, 2017





Nancy Pelosi Says The Bill 'Inflicts Great Suffering'

Pelosi: "Trumpcare inflicts great suffering on veterans, seniors, and rural communities. It is a job killer, too." — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 22, 2017

TL;DR

"It's much better than Obamacare," Sen. Purdue. on new health bill.



"Why?" we ask.



"I have to go read it." — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) June 22, 2017





Here's what was expected to be in the bill — we'll update this post with reaction and analysis as it comes in.

Huge Cuts To Medicaid

It will eventually end the generous federal funding for Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, which covered millions of lower-income Americans. It will institute a federal spending cap on Medicaid, limiting funding for the entitlement program for the first time.

An End To The Individual Mandate To Buy Insurance

The bill is expected to repeal the biggest parts of the Affordable Care Act, including the individual mandate and the employer mandate. It is also expected to defund Planned Parenthood for one year by kicking the women's health organization out of the Medicaid program. That provision could be dropped if Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needs votes from moderate Republicans who oppose it.



Tax Cuts For The Rich

It would also repeal virtually all the tax increases imposed by the Affordable Care Act to pay for itself, in effect handing a broad tax cut to the affluent, paid for by billions of dollars sliced from Medicaid, a health care program that serves one in five Americans, not only the poor but two-thirds of those in nursing homes.



Most senators did not see the text of the bill before its public release.

Hearing senators were not actually give the health bill at this 9:30 meeting and told they would get it at 11 along with everyone else — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) June 22, 2017



