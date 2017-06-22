HELL CARE

Republican Senators Finally Release The Text Of Their Health Care Bill — Here's What To Know

​Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has finally released the text of the "Better Care Reconciliation Act Of 2017," the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, after weeks of secrecy. Here's what journalists and experts are saying about it.

The Individual Mandate And Continuous Coverage Requirement Are Dead

 

Insurance Plans Will No Longer Have To Cover Certain Essential Services

 


 

Funding For Opioid Addiction Treatment Programs Is Lower Than Moderate Republicans Had Hoped

 

It Will Be Much Harder To Get Coverage For Abortion And Reproductive Health Services

The bill not only "defunds Planned Parenthood" by refusing to allow Medicaid to reimburse Planned Parenthood for non-abortion services; it also refuses to allow subsidies to go to private health insurance plans that cover abortions.

 


 

Income-Based Caps On Premiums Will Now Be Higher And Depend On Age

 


Nancy Pelosi Says The Bill 'Inflicts Great Suffering'

 

TL;DR

 


Here's the full text of the bill — all 142 pages of it — if you're up for some dense reading:

 



Here's what was expected to be in the bill — we'll update this post with reaction and analysis as it comes in. 

Huge Cuts To Medicaid

  • It will eventually end the generous federal funding for Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, which covered millions of lower-income Americans.

    • It will institute a federal spending cap on Medicaid, limiting funding for the entitlement program for the first time.

      • [Vox]

      An End To The Individual Mandate To Buy Insurance

      The bill is expected to repeal the biggest parts of the Affordable Care Act, including the individual mandate and the employer mandate. It is also expected to defund Planned Parenthood for one year by kicking the women's health organization out of the Medicaid program. That provision could be dropped if Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needs votes from moderate Republicans who oppose it.

      [Politico]

      Tax Cuts For The Rich

      It would also repeal virtually all the tax increases imposed by the Affordable Care Act to pay for itself, in effect handing a broad tax cut to the affluent, paid for by billions of dollars sliced from Medicaid, a health care program that serves one in five Americans, not only the poor but two-thirds of those in nursing homes

      [The New York Times]


      Most senators did not see the text of the bill before its public release.

       


      Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.