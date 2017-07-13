Here's What's In Senate Republicans' New Health Care Bill

​Today, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell released the text of a new version of the Better Care Reconciliation Act, Senate Republicans' wildly unpopular proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Many aspects of the original version of the bill remain in place, but the new bill also contains some provisions geared both toward moderates and toward conservatives like Ted Cruz. Here's what to know.

Medicaid Still Faces Massive Cuts, With Some Tweaks

Like the original Senate bill, the new bill cuts $772 billion from Medicaid by 2026, leaving 15 million fewer people covered by Medicaid. But the new bill allows for extra Medicaid spending in the event of a public health emergency, such as a Zika outbreak.



The new bill, like earlier versions, would convert Medicaid from an open-ended entitlement to a system of fixed payments to states. But in the event of a public health emergency, state Medicaid spending in a particular part of a state would not be counted toward the spending limits, known as per capita caps.



[The New York Times]

The Cruz Amendment Allows Insurers To Offer Bare-Bones Plans, Which Could Destabilize Markets

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas pushed hard for the inclusion of an amendment that would allow insurers to offer any kind of plan they like — even plans that don't cover very many services or conditions, and that don't cover preexisting conditions — as long as they also offer comprehensive plans.

The revision includes a version of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's amendment, which would allow insurers offering Obamacare plans to also offer cheaper, bare-bones policies. This is meant to appeal to conservatives, but could also drive away moderates who are concerned the amendment would cause premiums to spike for those with pre-existing conditions.



[CNN]

Critics fear the amendment would create two pools — one for generally healthy people who want to pay less, one for sick people who need more coverage — effectively pricing sick people out of the market.



The insurance industry opposes the policy, calling it "infeasible" and fearing it would create "greater instability."



[Vox]

However, the bill also creates a new fund to subsidize plans for high-risk individuals, which could hypothetically offset some of the destabilizing effect of the bare-bones plans.



States Get More Money To Try New Ways To Make Health Care Affordable

The bill also adds $70 million to a fund intended to help states stabilize the cost of healthcare.

Republicans said the revised bill would provide roughly $70 billion in additional funds that states could use to help reduce premiums, hold down out-of-pocket costs and otherwise make health care more affordable. The bill already included more than $100 billion for such purposes.



[The New York Times]

Some Of The Originally Proposed Tax Cuts Have Been Rolled Back

In an attempt to win over moderates, the new bill keeps a couple of Obamacare taxes on high-income individuals.

In a notable change, the bill would keep the two taxes imposed by the Affordable Care Act on people with high incomes: the 3.8 percent tax on investment income and the 0.9 percent payroll tax. The taxes apply to individuals with income over $200,000 and couples with income over $250,000.

Both of those taxes would have been repealed under the previous Senate bill, reducing federal revenue by about $231 billion over a decade, according to the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation.

[The New York Times]

The Bill Allows Individuals To Pay For Premiums Out Of HSAs

Health savings accounts (HSAs), which allow people to pay for medical expenses with pre-tax dollars, have traditionally been allowed to cover out-of-pocket expenses like deductibles and copays but not premiums. The new BCRA changes that, potentially making HSAs more useful for people who can afford to contribute to them (read: people with enough money to set aside money in an HSA).

In order to ensure that more people have financial support to pay for health care costs, a provision has been included in the bill that would, for the first time, allow people to use their HSAs to pay for their premiums. This is a policy that the Joint Committee on Taxation says will increase health care coverage.



[Vox]

In A Concession To Moderates, The New Bill Sets Aside $45 Billion For Opioid Addiction Treatment

The new bill adds tens of billions of dollars to fight the opioid epidemic.

These lawmakers and aides said the revised bill would also provide $45 billion in funding to address opioid addiction — a key priority for GOP Sens. Rob Portman (Ohio) and Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.).



[The Washington Post]

However, with Medicaid cuts intact, the bill will probably still do more to hurt than help people with opioid problems.



Meanwhile, Two Republican Senators Have Introduced Their Own Health Care Plan

Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana introduced their proposal at the same time that McConnell's revised bill went public, revealing the deep GOP divisions that remain on how to repeal and replace Obamacare.

In a joint interview with CNN on Thursday, Cassidy and Graham said that they would take the billions of dollars the federal government now receives in taxes under the ACA and direct that revenue to the states.



[The Washington Post]

The bill from Graham is intended to appeal to Republicans as a replacement plan for Obamacare, while he hopes to sell the effort to Democrats as a repair plan. It would keep all of Obamacare's taxes except for the Medical device tax but block grants about $110 billion in federal health care funding to the states. It is not intended to compete with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's plan, a Republican aide said, but likely will be offered as an amendment to the bill next week to test its support.



[Politico]



