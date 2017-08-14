Sites Made For Selfies, And Other Stories

​Welcome to What You Missed This Weekend, a roundup of the stories from this weekend that you missed while you were out living your life.​ Inside:​ places tailor-made for selfies, "weird" millennial humor and how our words relay our health and happiness without us knowing.





Instagram Is Changing Public Spaces — And Our Photos

Instagram makes me incredibly nervous. I think the last thing I posted was a vintage bar decoration that caught my eye — and I've posted similar ones once or twice before. That's me dipping a toe into cultivating an aesthetic, but the consistency of subject is the only thing saving my butt there. The photo itself is dark (it was taken in a bar), blurry (it was taken in a bar) and poorly framed (I was in a bar, so).

I could probably count the number of selfies I have on my phone at any given time on one hand, so reading Alyssa Bereznak's fascinating deep-dive into selfie-oriented spaces gave me equal parts FOMO and queasy "is-Instagram-killing-photography" pangs.

Here's a thing though: please, for the love of all that is holy, if you want to take a selfie at a museum use some common sense and be aware of your surroundings. I worked at a museum where we had spaces that were intentionally designed for selfie taking. It was totally fine when people posed in those spaces... and not so fine when they'd use a portrait of a famous abolitionist as the backdrop to a pic because it matched their outfit (yes, that really happened). Plus, nobody wants to be like the person who accidentally wrecked all that art while taking a selfie.

[The Ringer]





Millennial Humor Is Strange And It'll Stay That Way

Elizabeth Bruenig's examination of what makes "weird" humor tick — "Tim and Eric," dank memes, you name it — is one of precious few attempts to dissect the matter that doesn't leave the jokes lying cold and dead on the table. There are requisite highfalutin references to dadaism and Camus, but my favorite parts of this piece are where Bruenig talks to creators and curators of off-beat humor. This quote from Eric Wareheim stands out in particular:

I just feel like it’s fun to watch our show, and you are transported to another dimension of similar things, but it’s not real, so you’re just like ‘ahh’ . . . it’s a pleasant surreal world.

That surrealism, the creation of worlds that are not trying to stand in as our own, is why I'm sure we'll see countless thinkpieces blaming millennials for the death of the three-camera sitcom over the next fifteen years. Wareheim says his style of humor comes as an expression of "fear and anxiety," which is totally opposed to the "everybody knows your name" impulse of "Cheers" or even the "show about nothing" mundane absurdity of "Seinfeld." We're all way more like Paul Rudd in "Celery Man" when we go online in search of laughs: Norms and Jerrys of the world, step aside.

[Washington Post]





Our Tweets Say A Lot More Than 140 Characters Allow

A common refrain you'll see on Twitter is that the short-form nature of the platform makes nuanced discussion impossible. That won't stop certain people from tweet-threading their way through an essay's worth of talking points, but it's pretty commonly agreed upon that Twitter is a hard place to express and arrive at big-T Truths about the world.

The Computational Story Lab, subject of a fascinating article by Rowan Jabobsen, is trying to get at those Truths without relying on individual tweets or Adderall- and Sclhafly-fueled Eric Garlandisms — they're looking at the big picture. Sites like Twitter are really just big datasets revealing how we talk about ourselves, which researchers at the Computational Story Lab have used to look at health and happiness.

It might seem absurd to chart the average happiness of Twitter (perhaps thinking of it as unhappiness would sit better), but there's value both economic and social in better understanding how we talk about ourselves. Knowing that Christmas is the happiest day of the year online is "well duh" obvious, but finding out that we were happier on average throughout the Great Recession is huge.

[Outside]





One More Thing...

Speaking of data and happiness, you absolutely need to watch the latest installment of Jon Bois' "Chart Party." It chronicles the saddest plate appearance in all of baseball, and when you finish the video you'll realize that's not an exaggeration in the slightest.

[Chart Party Via SB Nation]