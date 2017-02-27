Play Around With Some Simple Self-Taught, Self-Driving Cars In Your Web Browser

Tesla's got them, Uber needs to work out their kinks, ​and they threaten to put truck drivers out of a job — self-driving cars aren't a thing of the future so much as they're already creeping into everyday life.

If our robot car future has you worried, maybe this tech demo by Jan Huenermann will calm you down. It's simple, you draw obstacles, and the cars try to avoid them. They do a good job weaving around small objects, but they inevitably smash into anything that blocks their path.

Instead of following a predetermined set of rules, these little cars are powered by a neural network. All Huenermann told the cars was that speed is good and crashing is bad. From there, they figured out how to drive... after many iterations of driving really poorly. Learning to drive is one thing, learning to stop and back up appears to be another.

Still, it's pretty neat to watch this and know that some of the work involved mirrors the methods used for real self-driving cars. Both cars in this demo use 19 sensors, represented by those thin lines shooting out of the bodies. Think of these as a simple version of the LIDAR technology that Google and Uber are now in a legal tiff over. Self-driving cars must be able to interpret the world their sensors show them and act accordingly. So, for one person programming for fun in Javascript, this is a pretty sophisticated solution that does a great job showing how hard it is to make a self-driving car that won't smash into the first wall it sees.

Interested in more neural network fun? Check out this nightmare cat generator that turns your drawings into little furry monsters.