Someone Replaced Those 'See Something, Say Something' Subway Ads With Subversive Political Text

​If you live in or have ever visited New York, you've probably seen those "If you see something, say something" ads plastered on just about every subway car. The vagueness of the slogan — what does "something" mean? — has always inspired befuddlement and paranoia, but at this point it's such a cliché that the Metropolitan Transit Authority's posters mostly fade into the background.

Which is probably why a mysterious artist was able to modify them with subversive political messages that are barely noticeable at first glance.

someone has been replacing the NYC MTA ads with their own way more subversive (and subtle) versions pic.twitter.com/cXtfVn3UfV — nevona (@nevona) September 7, 2017

The photos, font and general design are the same as in the MTA's real ads, but the testimonials from people who saw something and said something have been altered. Here's what they now say:

"I knew to report the unattended bag I saw. But why wasn't I also encouraged to speak up when I saw my government destabilizing the Middle East which lead to increase terrorism in the first place?"

"I'm glad I was reminded to report that suspicious bag. But I wonder, when my own president uses a willing media to perpetuate a constant state of fear, who are the real terrorists and who profits off my panic?"

"I felt like a hero reporting what I saw. But what scares me more than an unattended package is an unattended politician. We have to keep an eye on how our representatives vote and hold them accountable."



"I wish everyone reported suspicious activity like I did. But I don't fool myself. I just try to stay happy even though I know some stuff, like people tampering with subways ads, is going to slip by."

They also contain notes at the bottom encouraging people to call their elected officials and to "be aware of the bigger picture."

The ads were first placed in March, as Gothamist reported at the time.

The install took several hours, while the artist and a group of three helpers—all dressed as maintenance workers—sought train cars that were running the "See Something, Say Something" campaign, and weren't also packed with riders. Last week, on a trial run, the group tested out removing posters from their plastic sheaths without ripping them. The new posters, printed on special paper to accommodate a backlight, cost about $650 total (two of the posters had to be reprinted because of a typo).