Sad Security Robot Drowns Itself In DC Office Building

​According to tech leaders from Elon Musk to Bill Gates, the robots are coming for our jobs. Luckily for us, they might not be smart enough to get past your office lobby.

Today, Bilal Farooqui, founder of healthcare company CrystalMD, shared a sad but hilarious picture of his office building's security robot slacking off and taking a dip.

Our D.C. office building got a security robot. It drowned itself.



We were promised flying cars, instead we got suicidal robots. pic.twitter.com/rGLTAWZMjn — Bilal Farooqui (@bilalfarooqui) July 17, 2017

The robot appears to be a Knightscope K5 security robot, which are designed to patrol areas such as office buildings and malls, "gather data with smart eyes and ears," and "guide themselves" through "complex environments."

The "Autonomous Data Machines" are meant to automatically detect "concerns" or "threats" using LIDAR, video cameras, thermal imaging, license plate recognition, microphones, GPS, and proximity sensors.

While no specific claims about water damage are made on the Knightscope website, the company claims that the K5 is "ruggedized and protected against vandalism."

This isn't the first time the Knightscope K5 has made headlines. In April, a drunk man was arrested for knocking over a K5 in Mountain View, California. In July of last year, the K5 allegedly ran over a toddler's foot. While Knightscope says the K5 isn't weaponized, it seems like it's 300-pound weight may be a risk to itself and others.

Knightscope has yet to respond to our request for comment.



