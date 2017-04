At Tuesday's White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked whether or not he believed Vladimir Putin would continue to support the Assad regime in Syria after recent chemical attacks were carried out on civilians. "Someone as despicable as Hitler... didn't even sink to the level of using chemical weapons," he responded.

Spicer on Syria: “You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons...” pic.twitter.com/UN3JfRRg0w — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 11, 2017

When a reporter asked for clarification, Spicer seemed to finally realize what he had just said — sputtering out an apology for the poor wording.



Spicer, trying to clarify his Hitler answer—makes it worse: "He was not using the gas on his own people in the same way that Assad is doing" pic.twitter.com/SSA1P680z5 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 11, 2017

Oof.