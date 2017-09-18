Was Sean Spicer's Emmys Appearance Innocent Or Out Of Touch? Here's What Critics Are Saying.

The talk of the Emmys on Sunday night was former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer's surprise appearance during host Stephen Colbert's opening monologue. Spicer said only 17 words, poking fun at his and President Trump's repeated insistence that Trump's inauguration crowd was the largest in history (it wasn't). "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys period. Both in person and around the world," Spicer joked to the audience, after rolling a presidential podium on stage. The gag elicited shocked laughter throughout the crowd, but now that the dust has settled, should we be laughing or angry? Here's what critics are saying.

The Spot Gave Spicer A Platform To Ask For Redemption

Christina Cauterucci writes that the appearance gave Spicer an opportunity to present himself differently from how he presented himself during his time in the Trump administration:

Spicer grinned a charming, self-effacing grin as the audience gasped and screamed in disbelief. Yes, it was really him. Yes, he was there to make fun of himself. He was self-aware enough to know he was there as a target for jokes and humble enough to take it... Sunday's sketch brought Spicer back into the public consciousness as an affable pal who's in on the joke.



The opportunity, she argues, gives Spicer a chance to obscure the real life sins he committed with Trump:

To include members of a racist, xenophobic administration in light-hearted comedy bits is to obscure the depth of the harm they do.



Spicer's Willingness To Skewer The Administration He Just Left Shows A Deep Lack Of Character

Kevin Fallon of The Daily Beast writes that Spicer's willingness to turn his back on and mock the Trump administration so quickly after his departure shows an even deeper lack of moral character than his actions in the White House did:



Sean Spicer openly lied to the American public, participated in the stonewalling of the free press, and then shrugged his shoulders and copped "the boss made me do it" as his defense. It's not noble to skewer that boss now that he's free from shouldering those burdens and the shame of being so spineless. It reveals someone who has even less character than we originally thought, once again proving that when it comes to the members of this administration, there's no such thing as setting the bar too low.



Spicer Will Surely Profit Off Of The Appearance

It's unclear if Spicer was paid for his appearance at The Emmys, but Chris Cillizza points out the Spicer will surely gain future profits from the cameo:

He will be able to charge more in speaking fees now. He will command a higher salary at whatever his next job is. The second Spicer rolled that podium onto the Emmys stage, he won. Bigly. What Spicer's Emmy appearance proved is that in our culture, fame and infamy are indistinguishable.



Colbert Sold Out

CNN reports that the idea for the bit was host Stephen Colbert's. Colbert recently told Jimmy Kimmel that unless Spicer regrets his actions (Spicer now says that he regrets the crowd size incident, but says the joke was only targeted at himself), he can't be forgiven. Frank Bruni writes that Colbert's decision to put Spicer on the show is a stunning hypocrisy:

On his late-night talk show, Colbert has flamboyantly mined his ostensible contempt for Trump and outrage over the president’s misdeeds to find a spark that was missing from the program and a viewership that had eluded it. On top of which, it was Colbert, years ago, who coined the term "truthiness," pointedly exposing — and skewering — politicians' self-servingly cavalier relationship with reality. Truthiness was a pale, wan forebear of Trump’s pathology, distilled in Spicer’s inauguration boast. But at the Emmys, Colbert abetted Spicer's image overhaul and probably upped Spicer's speaking fees by letting him demonstrate what a self-effacing sport he could be.



Spicer Was Still The Life Of The Afterparty

Despite outrage on Twitter and in the media, celebrities welcomed Spicer with open arms at the afterparty, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

[H]e practically received a hero's welcome... There were hugs and handshakes in the Microsoft Theatre lobby where Spicer was spotted by The Hollywood Reporter just before 7 pm, clutching a large beer and posing for pictures with anyone who asked — and anyone who could bust their way through the mob of well-wishers forming around him. One woman, a publicist, bragged that she was happy to share a few seconds with him. "He felt like a celebrity," she said. "And he was enjoying it."



Pictures from the party show Spicer and Hollywood's elite happily mingling:

What pariah? Sean Spicer getting mobbed in #Emmys lobby. Posing for pics, drinking beer, soaking up all attention after onstage appearance pic.twitter.com/WqJpaRtAvK — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 18, 2017

Reminder: Spicer saw a gas attack on children as an opportunity to drag Obama. Fuck him and fuck James Cordon pic.twitter.com/AhMHvYixdL — Paul Whyte (@TWHR) September 18, 2017

We Shouldn't Be Surprised That Sean Spicer Is Getting A Pass

Glenn Greenwald writes that we shouldn't be surprised that Sean Spicer is getting a pass — just look at how the Bush Administration is treated:

There should be nothing whatsoever surprising about any of this, as it is the logical and necessary outcome of the self-serving template of immunity which DC elites have erected for themselves... Many of the same people who... were depicting Dick Cheney, Karl Rove and Paul Wolfowitz... as monsters of historic proportions are today propagating the mythology that Trump is desecrating what had always been sacred and benevolent American civic space... Not only were all Bush officials fully immunized from the legal consequences of their crimes... but they were also fully welcomed back into decent elite society with breakneck speed, lavished with honors, rewards, lucrative jobs and praise.



Alec Baldwin Defended The Bit

Very few people have defended the move publicly. Even an extensive search of Breitbart, Drudge, and Gateway Pundit yielded no conservative hot takes on the incident. Luckily, Alec Baldwin exists to give EW this quote:

"People in the business and the average person is very grateful for him to have a sense of humor and participate," Baldwin said after his win for supporting actor in a comedy. "Spicer obviously was compelled to do certain things that we might not have respected, we might not have admired, we might have been super critical of in order to do his job, but I've done some jobs that are things that you shouldn't admire or respect me for either. He and I have that in common."



[Entertainment Weekly]